Brokerages Expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.74. Waste Connections reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 127,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 397,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WCN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.69. 1,658,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of $70.87 and a 1-year high of $111.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

