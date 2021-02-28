BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. BRP posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,144. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.71. BRP has a one year low of $12.97 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 3.04.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

