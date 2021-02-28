BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Up 24,300.0% in February

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 536,800 shares, a growth of 24,300.0% from the January 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $4.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.31% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

