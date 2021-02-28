Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,654,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the third quarter worth $21,846,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,026,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after buying an additional 453,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $133,501.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,823.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG stock opened at $76.58 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on BG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.