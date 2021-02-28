Burger Swap Price Tops $3.99 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 55.7% against the dollar. One Burger Swap token can currently be purchased for $3.99 or 0.00008801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $47.45 million and $182.19 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.62 or 0.00462613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00074813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00076659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00079585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.39 or 0.00470936 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00198349 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,274,370 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,899,370 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars.

