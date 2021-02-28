Burst (BURST) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Burst has a total market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $30,398.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Burst has traded 32.2% lower against the dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Burst Profile

Burst is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,098,397 coins. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

