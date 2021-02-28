Bytom Price Tops $0.0734 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Bytom has a total market cap of $103.67 million and $26.38 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0734 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.96 or 0.00364988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,659,373,275 coins and its circulating supply is 1,412,088,344 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Buying and Selling Bytom

