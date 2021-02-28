BZEdge Reaches Market Capitalization of $342,639.84 (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. BZEdge has a total market cap of $342,639.84 and $932.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BZEdge has traded 99.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.00467727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00075100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00078125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00079768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.01 or 0.00477296 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00198378 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com

