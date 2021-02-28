Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,982 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.39% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,606,000 after buying an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,052,000 after buying an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $50.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

