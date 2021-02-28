Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 253.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,909 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 347.9% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 30,585 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,303,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411,408 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 136,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 318,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200 day moving average is $63.91.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

