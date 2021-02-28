Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $72.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $74.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.