Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. The Southern makes up about 0.8% of Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 31,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 9,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 20,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.