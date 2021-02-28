Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Short Interest Update

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 5,425.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
LCDX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.40.
Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile
