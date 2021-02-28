California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Head-To-Head Survey

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and California First National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 22.43% 6.88% 0.99% California First National Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and California First National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.33 billion 4.62 $400.88 million $5.37 15.12 California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 10.18 $7.33 million N/A N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pinnacle Financial Partners and California First National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 5 0 2.71 California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $67.14, suggesting a potential downside of 17.28%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than California First National Bancorp.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. California First National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats California First National Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans, such as equipment and working capital loans; commercial real estate loans comprising investment properties and business loans secured by real estate; and loans to individuals consisting of secured and unsecured installment and term loans, lines of credit, residential first mortgage loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. The company also offers various securities and other financial products; investment products; brokerage and investment advisory programs; and fiduciary and investment management services, such as personal trust, endowments, foundations, individual retirement accounts, pensions, and custody. In addition, it provides insurance products primarily in the property and casualty area; merger and acquisition advisory services; and private debt, equity and mezzanine, interest rate derivatives, and other middle-market advisory services. Further, the company offers treasury management, telephone and online banking, mobile banking, debit and credit cards, direct and remote deposit, automated teller machine, and cash management services. It serves individuals, small-to medium-sized businesses, and professional entities. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 111 offices, including 47 in Tennessee, 36 in North Carolina, 20 in South Carolina, and eight in Virginia. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp, a bank holding company, provides banking services in the United States. It accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, check orders, and IRA deposit products; offers commercial finances and bill payment services; and ATM cards. In addition, the company leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems, software and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture; and lease financing services for higher education, KÂ-12 schools, state and local municipalities, and associations and charitable organizations. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is based in Irvine, California.

