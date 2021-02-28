California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,465 Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of uniQure worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

QURE stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

In other uniQure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,574. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $1,847,534. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE).

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.