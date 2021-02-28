California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Park National worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Park National by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Park National in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Park National by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRK opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Park National Co. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $130.25.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

