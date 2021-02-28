California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Addus HomeCare worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 42.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 416,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,738,000 after acquiring an additional 51,417 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 220,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,846,000 after acquiring an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 265.3% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 42,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $25,610.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 515,173 shares of company stock valued at $51,923,962 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

