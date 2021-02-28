California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Silk Road Medical worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $54.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,606 shares in the company, valued at $9,402,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $423,139.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,526.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,416 shares of company stock worth $4,911,938 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

