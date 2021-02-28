California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Shutterstock worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 42.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shutterstock by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Shutterstock by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Shutterstock by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.57.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,794,728 in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $96.50.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.