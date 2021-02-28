California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,163 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Infinera worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Infinera by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Infinera by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,355 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Infinera in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at $26,692.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 281,208 shares of company stock worth $2,628,583. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

INFN opened at $9.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.79 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

