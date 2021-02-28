California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 142.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $158,682.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,119,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $25,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 743,919 shares of company stock valued at $37,941,763.

ZNTL opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

