California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.40 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,979,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% in the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 752.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.