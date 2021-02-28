California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.54 Million Stock Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $255,773.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,290.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ted Olsen sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.59, for a total value of $1,088,206.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,206.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,925 shares of company stock worth $22,527,327 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $129.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.46. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 281.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

