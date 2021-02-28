California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.14% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SEAS opened at $49.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

