California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 326,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,102 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

ARI stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 1.28. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

