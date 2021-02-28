California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Skyline Champion worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,387,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,917,000 after acquiring an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.34. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $46.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.