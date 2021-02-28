California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 7,219 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.15% of Phreesia worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.5% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.3% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 16.37% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 59,986 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $3,836,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $27,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,891 shares of company stock worth $26,740,956 in the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

