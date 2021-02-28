California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 80,055 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $193,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC opened at $58.88 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.