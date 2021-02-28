California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Urban Edge Properties worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,931,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,091,000 after acquiring an additional 141,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,567,000 after acquiring an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 500.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,181,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 984,349 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 967,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 506,025 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 301,500 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

NYSE:UE opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 11.11 and a current ratio of 11.10. Urban Edge Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.44.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

