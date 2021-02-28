California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Global Net Lease worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNL. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 10.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

