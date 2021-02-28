California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of CSW Industrials worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 110,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $229,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,009.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 0.85. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $132.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $89.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 16.68%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

