California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,836 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Noah worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noah in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.46. Noah Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $52.77.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nomura downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.18 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

Noah Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.