California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.06% of Virgin Galactic worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,098,000 after buying an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 27.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,112,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,848,000 after purchasing an additional 669,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 51.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,160 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 973.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 597,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 47.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 187,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $53,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,092,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,156,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,094,132 shares of company stock valued at $56,264,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Shares of SPCE opened at $37.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

