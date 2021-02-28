California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,269 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSXP. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In related news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares in the company, valued at $975,843.70.

PSXP opened at $26.68 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

