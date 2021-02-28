California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 7,255 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of The ODP worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The ODP in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ODP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

ODP stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.28). The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

