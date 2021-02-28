Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0041 on Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and $136,791.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.74 or 0.03116223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00022743 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

