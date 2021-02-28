Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stake Decreased by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,590 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,728,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,537,000 after acquiring an additional 544,095 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,670,000 after acquiring an additional 986,388 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,449,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,313,000 after acquiring an additional 397,333 shares during the period. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.53.

NYSE CM traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $92.17. 565,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,175. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

