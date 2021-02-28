Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

CNI stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.32. 1,471,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,729. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

