Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $997.33 Million

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post sales of $997.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $988.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $919.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian Solar.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,355 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 36,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,950 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $46.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

