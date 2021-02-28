CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.20 on Friday. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc develops, designs, and builds grow facilities for legal cannabis industry in the State of Colorado. It offers design, permitting, development and construction, site management, staffing, research, and other professional services. The company was formerly known as BizAuctions, Inc and changed its name to CannaGrow Holdings, Inc in November 2014.

