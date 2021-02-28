CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Short Interest Down 90.8% in February

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the January 28th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 673,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CGRW opened at $0.20 on Friday. CannaGrow has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
