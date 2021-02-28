CanYaCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $517.00 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. CanYaCoin has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $517.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $360.75 or 0.00776814 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006746 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00057231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00041092 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

