Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 942.9% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGEMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Capgemini has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Capgemini stock opened at $32.31 on Friday. Capgemini has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.18.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

