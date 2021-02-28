Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to post sales of $6.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.80 million to $6.48 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $9.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year sales of $26.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capitala Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares in the company, valued at $655,696.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Capitala Finance by 107.5% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capitala Finance by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capitala Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

CPTA opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

