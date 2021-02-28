Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post $1.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $997.00 million and the highest is $1.08 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full year sales of $3.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPRI. BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Capri by 138.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

