Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstead Mortgage.
Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 521,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 90,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 132,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $3,510,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CMO opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.91.
About Capstead Mortgage
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
