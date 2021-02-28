Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstead Mortgage.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after buying an additional 521,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,312,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 90,753 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 132,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $3,510,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMO opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Capstead Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstead Mortgage (CMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.