Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16.66 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 28th. Cardano has a total market cap of $38.20 billion and approximately $16.66 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.37 or 0.00282704 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00010757 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.



Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here



It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

