Cardano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.76 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. Cardano has a market cap of $40.87 billion and $14.76 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00293237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001863 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00009317 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010670 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

