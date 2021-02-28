Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,028,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,172 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Cardinal Health worth $269,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after acquiring an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,106,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,838,000 after acquiring an additional 416,492 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 886,538 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of CAH opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $59.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

