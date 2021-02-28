Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.71.
CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.28.
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.
