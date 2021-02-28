Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

CSII has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $48.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSII. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,969,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 553,161 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,961,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,369,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 787,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

