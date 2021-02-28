CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $75,024,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 383.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,530,000 after buying an additional 272,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

